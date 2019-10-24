On Thursday, the Killeen Independent School District administration and the board of trustees are breaking ground this morning on a new high school in south Killeen that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, according to a release sent out by the district’s spokeswoman Taina Maya.
The campus will house ninth- through 12th-grade students with a capacity up to 2,500 students.
