Bus driver vacancies in the Killeen Independent School District are being driven down.
As of Monday, there are 36 bus driver vacancies out of more than 300 positions, setting the capacity rate to nearly 90 percent.
In late February, there were about 50 bus driver vacancies in KISD, according to Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Cook.
Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott said the district has been very aggressive in continuing to spread the word about available positions.
Abbott attributed the growth to the district’s online presence and job fairs, among other networking opportunities in the communities.
