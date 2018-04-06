A Killeen Independent School District bus transporting students to Hay Branch Elementary Friday morning struck a parked pickup truck.
Bus No. 661 had six students on board when the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. on Crescent Road, according to Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer.
No information was released on the cause of the incident. The bus driver was not cited.
No one was injured, Abbott said.
(1) comment
Odd, moving school bus driven by a KIDS driver collided with a PARKED vehicle. How is that possible?
