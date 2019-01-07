As design and construction on the Killeen Independent School District bond projects move forward, the district may be moving away from one company it was considering working with.
On Tuesday's school board meeting agenda is the termination of contract negotiations with Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, Inc. for project manager services of bond related construction projects.
On Oct. 9, the Killeen ISD board approved staff’s ranking of program managers, with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. as the top-ranked firm. District staff then began negotiating services for work on several bond related projects. Potential project scopes were discussed with the firm, and the district received fees for third party project management services.
“Upon review of fees and after further conversations with Gibson auditors, staff is seeking to terminate the negotiations for this contract and will pursue hiring additional project managers internally,” according to the agenda for Tuesday's board meeting.
The school board voted unanimously in favor of calling for the $426 million May bond, divided into two propositions.
Proposition A designates a total of $235 million for district-wide improvements and new schools. Proposition B budgets $191 million for school replacements and renovations.
It is unknown at this time if the district will choose to go with an existing district employee for the position, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
In other business, the board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to purchase and equip a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classroom vehicle, at a cost of $468,531.
The district was awarded a Department of Defense Education Activity Grant on Nov. 1 that provides federal funding for the customizing and procurement of technology equipment for a total cost of $259,074.
The grant targets expanding the district’s STEM education to the elementary level by providing hands-on learning through the mobile lab. The lab will also provide increased opportunities for parent involvement.
The purchase of the vehicle will be made with district funds at a cost of $209,457.
The meeting will begin in a closed session at 4:30 p.m. and the public portion of the meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive.
