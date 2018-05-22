The balancing act Killeen Independent School District officials are performing to reconcile potential pay raises with a budget for next school year continued Tuesday.
KISD board trustees at their workshop weighed in with clashing reactions after Superintendent John Craft, with Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley and Chief of Human Resources Steve Cook, presented a budget plan that would allow for a 2 percent general pay increase for all district employees with no deficit.
Whether more than 3,000 teachers among all KISD employees see a pay raise next fiscal year is an evolving talking point. District officials continued to scrutinize the prospect of pay raises first discussed at a workshop days before voters approved $426 million in bond propositions May 5.
“We are working hard to find areas we can reduce without reducing programs,” Craft said. “I think we’ve got to be conscientious and careful.”
The key to a 2 percent pay raise with zero deficit? Funds transferred from the general fund for capital improvement projects would be reduced from 1.25 percent to 1 percent.
Under the proposed plan, transfers to capital improvement projects would reduce from $4.6 million to $3.8 million.
A potential budget amendment to raise the transfer rate back to 1.25 percent could come around the January time frame, Craft said.
Trustees Susan Jones and JoAnn Purser were quick to disapprove deducting funds for capital improvement.
While money from the two-proposition bond program will go toward renovating some district schools, Jones said those benefits will come down the road, and not next year.
“I don’t like taking money from facilities,” Jones said. “Nothing’s changed. We still have the same amount of campuses, and there’s still maintenance that needs to be done.”
Board President Corbett Lawler and Trustee Carlyle Walton countered in favor of faculty over facilities.
“One conversation says interest is buildings — one says people,” Lawler said. “I don’t see how we can have them in the same conversation. We can still take care of the buildings, but most importantly, we need to take care of the faces.”
The board will vote on the pay raise plan June 12.
In other business, the timeline for construction projects related to the recently passed $426 million bond packages was also presented to the board, with some renovations and security upgrades already underway.
Board members heard plans to hire various architects and engineers to work on bond programs, such as the new high school, renovations to Killeen High School, the security upgrades at various schools, the East Ward/West Ward consolidation and the Pershing Park, Sugar Loaf, Bellaire consolidation.
The board will also vote June 12 to approve the proposals.
Other aspects of the bond were discussed, including parameters of the bond, a reimbursement resolution and sending out a request for qualifications for bond underwriters.
Another discussion involved the former Fowler Elementary School on Trimmier Road, which is currently leased to Texas A&M University-Central Texas for $1 per year. A&M then leases the property to the Oak Creek Academy.
If approved at the next board meeting, the lease A&M-Central Texas holds will be extended to July 31, 2019.
