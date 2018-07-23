Killeen school district Deputy Superintendent Desmontes Stewart has been named the lone finalist for the Gainesville school district superintendent position, according to a news release.
In an email to school district staff, Superintendent John Craft praised Steward for his time with the district.
“We wish him all the best in his transition and new venture,” Craft said. “We appreciate his service to the Killeen ISD students, staff and community.”
According to the Gainesville school district website, Stewart has a total of 19 years experience in education and received his doctorate in education from Stephen F. Austin University in 2014.
A native of Waco, Stewart has three daughters: Kyndhal, 21; Cierra, 18; and Lyric, 15.
The Gainesville school district is a 4-A public school system serving around 3,050 students at five campuses and Head Start. The district is located in the city of Gainesville, north of Denton.
