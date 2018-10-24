As part of the $235 million section of the Killeen Independent School District bond earmarked for improvements, $14.75 million has been designated for making campuses more accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
These projects have been entrusted to Huckabee, the architectural firm overseeing several other bond projects. Representatives from Huckabee presented findings of a district-wide accessibility evaluation at the KISD board workshop Tuesday.
Fifty-one district facilities were surveyed, including 24 elementary campuses, nine middle schools and six high schools, including the Early College High School and Gateway. Buckley Stadium and several district buildings were also evaluated. Huckabee reported that KISD accessibility is on par with other districts, especially those with buildings of similar ages. They also commended the district on taking proactive measures to improve accessibility for students and guests. According to Huckabee representatives, the bond money budgeted for accessibility improvements will cover the majority of the necessary projects. Findings included insufficient spacing provided in doorways and sidewalks with higher graded slopes than regulated in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Several district restrooms were also found to be without designated handicapped stalls. Details down to the width of cracks in sidewalks were measured and considered in the evaluation.
Academic report
Also among the items on Tuesday’s agenda was the District Improvement Plan. This plan is a yearly document which addresses specific academic indicators for student groups in order to guide district staff in improving student performance.
“It is not just a document sitting on a shelf,” David Manley, assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, said of the plan. “The fact that we have [assessment] processes in place helps keep the plan in use.”
The plan was previously reviewed and edited by the Site-Based Decision-Making Committee, made up of staff members from different areas of the district. Many members of the committee were present at the meeting in order to present the plan to the board.
