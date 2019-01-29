A Killeen Independent School District employee got big surprise last week when he was awarded some medals during ceremony.
Killeen ISD Desktop System Administrator Mike Donovan was awarded by Brig. Gen. Win Burkett the Texas Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit Medal.
The Lone Star Distinguished Service Medal Award came after Donovan’s retirement for exemplary meritorious service for more than 26 years — 12 years active duty and 14 years in the National Guard.
The brigadier general and other members of the Guard surprised Donovan where he works at KISD’s Technology Services Center, 104 E. Beeline Lane, in Harker Heights.
In the Guard, Donovan served as the first sergeant for Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Infantry Regiment.
He left active duty in 2001 and joined the National Guard in 2002, deployed to Iraq in 2008 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, according to KISD.
Donovan started as a teacher with KISD in 2005, and served as a desktop system administrator and campus technologist support specialist since 2016.
“He’s an example for others to follow, leaving a lasting impression on all those with whom he served. His distinctive accomplishments exhibit the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the 36th infantry division, the Texas Army National Guard and the United States Army,” according to a statement from KISD.
