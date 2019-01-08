The Killeen Independent School District will seek help for project manager services of bond related construction projects from around the area.
The school board Tuesday night terminated any further contract negotiations with Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, Inc. on projects associated with its $426 million bond program, which voters approved in May.
On Oct. 9, the Killeen ISD board approved staff’s ranking of program managers, with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. as the top-ranked firm. District staff then began negotiating services for work on several bond related projects.
Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam describes itself as a full-service consulting firm offering planning, engineering, and program management services, according to its website.
Potential project scopes were discussed with the firm, and the district received fees for third-party project management services.
Ultimately, it was decided to seek help within the area after KISD staff recommended the move. The school district will post job openings for three project managers and an administrative assistant. The responsibilities associated with these roles was not elaborated on during Tuesday night’s meeting.
“We think we can procure in-house positions,” said Adam Rich, executive director for facilities services. “This is more of a formality. We told them we appreciated them participating in the process.
“It’s not uncommon for school districts to do this.”
Last year, the school board voted unanimously in favor of calling for the $426 million bond, divided into two propositions, which voters then approved in May.
Proposition A designates a total of $235 million for district-wide improvements and new schools. Proposition B budgets $191 million for school replacements and renovations.
In other business, the board approved the purchase and equipping a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classroom vehicle, at a cost of $468,531.
The district was awarded a Department of Defense Education Activity Grant on Nov. 1 that provides federal funding for the customizing and procurement of technology equipment for a total cost of $259,074.
The grant targets expanding the district’s STEM education to the elementary level by providing hands-on learning through the mobile lab. The lab will also provide increased opportunities for parent involvement.
The purchase of the vehicle will be made with district funds at a cost of $209,457.
For more than an hour in closed session, the school board deliberated the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property for future district use. No action was taken.
