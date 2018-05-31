Graduates in the Killeen Independent School District are on the rise this year.
An expected 2,324 KISD students will graduate this weekend.
Broken down, the total number of graduates from Killeen High School is 501, according to KISD. Shoemaker High will have 583. Ellison High will have 581. Harker Heights High will have 581.
That’s 215 more KISD graduates than last year, when 2,109 graduated..
KISD Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott said he could not provide this year’s graduation rate, saying that statistic is calculated later in the year and reported to the state using “very specific” Texas Education Agency guidelines to include all graduates from the school year.
The official graduation rate will include any students who graduate later in the summer and any who graduated early before the school year was over.
KISD’s graduation rate was 88.3 percent in 2016, according to a Texas Tribune report, slightly below the state average of 89.1 percent.
In Copperas Cove ISD, an expected 473 students will graduate on Friday.
That number is down from last year’s 515, which CCISD Spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said was the largest class in Cove High history.
Sledd said the graduation rate for 2018 is expected to be around 95 percent, which she said is about what the rate has wavered around for the past four years.
Nearly 302,2677 students graduated during the 2015-2016 school year in Texas, according to the most recent reports available from the Texas Education Agency.
