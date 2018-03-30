Five voices from the past mingled with some of the Killeen school district’s brightest students nearing an important crossroads on the path to future success.
The Killeen ISD Student Scholarship Reception and Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Thursday night at Central Texas College honored five top alumni and announced 44 of an eventual 49 scholarship recipients.
A total of 49 current KISD seniors will accept $72,380 in scholarships from a variety of local donors. It was the most given in a single year in the history of the district’s Education Foundation, Director Joyce Hodson said. Five of those recipients will receive their award at the upcoming Starmakers banquet.
The school district’s foundation began in 2000 and added the Alumni Association in 2004. In that first year, the association awarded a single $250 scholarship.
Organizers of the celebratory event praised the community’s generosity in continually giving more, but also noted there are still more students in need of help to continue their education.
This year, the KISD Alumni Association awarded Distinguished Alumni Michael Adams, Tom Byrd, Frank Coachman, Monty Davis and Sandra Skinner. All five of the honored alumni graduated from Killeen High School and attended KISD schools from elementary school all the way through, Hodson pointed out.
In accepting their awards Thursday night, all the alumni praised former teachers as well as family and other influences and all turned toward the scholarship recipients on one side of the ballroom and encouraged the soon-to-graduate seniors.
A clinic physician in Brownwood and the impoverished African nation of Burundi, Byrd said it was faith, family and education that served as early pillars guiding his way.
Looking to the seniors who received scholarships during the same ceremony, Byrd said “anything we’ve achieved you can do.” The 1978 KHS graduate urged them to choose more than success, to choose to be a person of value.
“The real gift from you is the opportunity to thank all those teachers,” said Adams, a 1964 KHS graduate. Now a novelist and English professor, Adams humorously pointed out numerous teachers who corrected his spelling over the years. He gave particular credit to the sterling character he learned from KISD educators. “My teachers made it easy to believe I could choose any path.”
Coachman, a 1972 KHS graduate, praised numerous educators, including some who were his students, now following in his footsteps as band directors. The 19-year Ellison High School band director singled out one of his band instructors, David Pennington, for providing special guidance.
Davis, a 1973 KHS graduate, chief operations officer of a global oil services company, told students that education never stops. He pointed out that his parents didn’t go to college, but made clear that was expected of he and his brother, leading him to a career that has taken him to more than 50 countries.
Skinner, a 1975 KHS graduate, worked in her parents’ furniture store in downtown Killeen from the time she was in seventh grade. She opened her own store in 1985 and chose to stay in town to raise her family. Sensing a need to help others, she began Furniture for Families to make sure that residents in need could acquire furniture, particularly beds for children.
One new scholarship this year drew particular praise from the audience. Drawn from substantial community donations, the new John Hoagland Scholarship went to Shoemaker High School Junior ROTC cadets Crystal Kinsinger and Makayla McKee.
The scholarship is in memory of the late Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hoagland, a 2015 Shoemaker High School graduate. He was among the 10 sailors who died following a collision aboard the USS John McCain last year.
Harker Heights High School senior India Hickman was one of the grateful recipients. She plans to attend Central Texas College on the way to a career in law. “I was about to be in tears,” she said describing her excitement when she found out she won a scholarship. “I prayed for it. I’m grateful. This is a big help.”
“It means a lot,” said Killeen High School senior Crystal Graupmann, another scholarship recipient. “It means a lot that it comes from the Education Foundation because educators are the ones who inspired us to be here. They nurture us.” She plans to attend Tarleton State University and study math to become a teacher.
KISD Scholarship recipients include the following:
Anthony Albino, Zachrieh Alhaj, Roy Allen, Avery Allen, Tamia Alvarez, Isabel Burfict, Shamayai Burke, Cassandra Church, Jared Cullingford, Arquala Davis, Alejandra DeChavez, Karina Diaz Santina, Lianka Espada, Brianna Garibay, Tabitha Gonder, Crystal Graupmann, Kaitlyn Grimes,
Ruth Grullon, Lauren Heckathorn, Aleah Heilman, India Hickman, Kayla Hunter, Keith Jackson, Crystal Kinsinger, Amira Lambertis, Makayla McKee, Oliver Mintz, Madysen Morrow, Isaiah Morua, Ariana Ochoa, Sabrina Padro, Yasmeen Patel, Shamira Peters, Alana Quinones Garcia, Lesee Mae Romine, Trinity Sawyer, Myra Simon, Tavina Singleton, Alyson Sirmon, Rosa Velazquez, Emily Wheeler, Michelle Witmer, Makenzie Wolf and Daniel Young
