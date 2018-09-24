Sixteen people put their hats in the ring for the open Killeen Independent School District board seat, and the board has closed the application process.
The board also closed the doors, interviewing several candidates for nearly three hours in a private session at its Sept. 11 meeting.
The board has also declined to provide a list of the candidates.
Board President Corbett Lawler said in a statement Wednesday that the board was no longer accepting applications for the seat vacated by Carlyle Walton when he resigned in late July.
Handling board candidate interviews in closed session is an option provided by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The act, which is detailed in Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code, states that closed executive sessions are allowed when a governing body is deliberating personnel matters.
While the board has the prerogative to choose an open or a closed session, choosing a board candidate is a decision that affects the public, and one that people want to be informed of in many cases, according to Joy Baskin, director of legal services for the Texas Association of School Boards.
“It’s not required, but it is ideal for the people to know what is taking place and who is being considered to represent them,” Baskin said in a phone conversation.
The KISD board typically consists of seven members, who are elected by the public.
Walton, the former CEO of Metroplex Hospital, resigned July 22 because he was moving to Washington, D.C., to become president of the Adventist Health Policy Association.
Walton was elected to the KISD board in 2017 to a term that expires in May 2020.
The KISD board had two options: to appoint a trustee or to order a special election to be held Nov. 6, according to a KISD agenda document.
Aug. 20 was the deadline to order a special election, which would have required the district to procure voting machines and all necessary elements.
The board discussed the situation at its Aug. 14 meeting.
“A special election doesn’t seem to be very practical,” said board member Marvin Rainwater at the time.
“We’ve already missed several deadlines, so we’re going to create some type of prostituted election process,” Lawler said at that meeting.
To appoint someone, the board had 180 days from the date of Walton’s resignation in which to find a replacement.
That effectively makes the deadline Jan. 18, 2019.
Left with this choice, the board had not sought volunteers, said the Killeen Independent School District spokesman Terry Abbott in an Aug. 19 Herald story.
The search for volunteers also had not been posted on the board’s website, and Abbott said no process had been set up yet by the board to field candidates.
In September, Abbott said interested residents could call Lawler and provided his phone number.
Any interim trustee would serve only until the next uniform trustee election in May 2019.
That trustee would still need to file for re-election at that point if seeking to complete the remainder of Walton’s term.
Lawler said the board is not pushing to make a decision too quickly in the interest of finding the best possible candidate for the job. He said the board does not have an expected time frame other than what is legally mandated.
“We are in deliberation right now,” Lawler said. “We have to be able to come to a consensus. Until we can find that person that satisfies every current member of the board, we are not done.”
