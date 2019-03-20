A lockdown on Bellaire Elementary School has been lifted, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.

Students reported to administrators some suspicious individuals off campus, Abbott said. Killeen ISD police have searched the area, he said, and are continuing to investigate.

No one was allowed to come in or leave the building while the lockdown was in place, according to Abbott.
 
"All students will stay inside and continue with their school work," Abbott said during lockdown. "Learning is continuing without disruption."

