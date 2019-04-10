Mountain View Elementary School in Harker Heights was placed on a brief lockdown shortly after noon Wednesday, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
Harker Heights police were searching for someone in the area, he said.
"The lockdown was only in place about five minutes and was lifted about 12:15," Abbott said. "All the children stayed inside and safe as the police searched for and then located a suspect off campus."
The principal will call all parents with a voice message about this incident, according to Abbott.
