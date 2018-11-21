Bond-funded school construction adjustments have been made, contracts have been approved, and the new elementary school planned for the grounds of Nolan Middle School is moving forward.
The Killeen school board voted unanimously in favor of amending a contract with Huckabee & Associates for design and engineering services for the consolidation of Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools during its Nov. 13 meeting.
The construction of a new campus for this consolidation is a change in plan from the initial 2018 Killeen Independent School District bond fund program — a $426 million school construction and improvement initiative approved by voters in May.
The 2018 bond program initially included $21 million for the expansion and renovation of the existing Clifton Park Elementary School to house students of both Clifton Park and Bellaire.
However, at the Sept. 18 board workshop, an alternate option was presented in which a new prototype campus would be constructed. This change was unanimously approved by the board Oct. 9.
Construction of a new campus will eliminate the need for portables to be utilized during renovations, as was part of the initial plan. Removing the need for portables has remained a focus of the board throughout the bond proceedings.
The current Clifton Park campus, 2200 Trimmier Road, is 53 years old. The Bellaire campus at 108 W. Jasper was built 51 years ago, making these two of the district’s oldest facilities.
The prototype campus will be built on what is now the athletic field of Nolan Middle School. It will resemble the designs of Alice W. Douse Elementary and Maude Moore Wood Elementary, which is currently under construction near the White Rock Estates subdivision on Rosewood Drive. Nolan is set to close at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
According to district spokesman Terry Abbott, design fees for a prototype campus are approximately 1.25 percent lower than fees for a brand new design, when viewed as a percentage of the overall project cost. For the Clifton Park/Bellaire project, that means a savings of roughly $430,000 compared to the construction of a new school, according to Abbott.
On July 10, the district approved a contract with Huckabee for multiple bond-funded projects. The recently approved amendment revised that contract to also include the Clifton Park/Bellaire consolidation.
The contract includes a fee of $1,555,700 for design and engineering for this project. This equates to 4.7 percent of the total estimated construction costs, and includes fees for landscaping, technology and other consultants.
Because timelines of several bond-related projects have been accelerated, the district has been able to accumulate close to $10 million in savings on construction costs. This aided in the decision to move forward with the prototype campus, Abbott said.
The elementary consolidation project is slated to take 22 months, with a targeted completion date of December 2020. For the 2021 school year, almost all of the existing Bellaire Elementary attendance zone, and all of Clifton Park’s will attend the new campus. According to Superintendent John Craft, a new school at the Nolan site will provide a much cleaner attendance zone, and will significantly eliminate the requirement for bus transportation, as more students will be able to walk to the campus.
“The new campus will be positioned so it’s on lower traffic roadways than either the Clifton Park or Bellaire campuses and the front door will face the Jasper Heights neighborhood,” Abbott said in an email.
Although the student population will be a combination of both campuses, the new site will be designed to provide an improved traffic flow for drop-offs and pick-ups, according to Abbott. The plans feature multiple parent drop-off lanes and a designated special education bus loop.
As for what will happen to the existing Clifton Park building after it closes, that is to be determined.
“The district is still evaluating options,” Craft said in an email Nov. 15. “It could be used to provide services such as administrative support offices, professional development labs, or a child development center. The property could also be sold. The district administration will work with the board of trustees in developing a strategic plan for the decommissioning and potential re-utilization of the older facilities being vacated in the future.”
