Ashley York will take over as principal of Nolan Middle School after Lolly Garcia was named director of bilingual services, and Trish Brown will succeed Jorge Soldevila as principal of Liberty Hill Middle School. Soldevila was recently promoted to principal at Harker Heights High School.
York has been assistant principal at Nolan Middle School since 2016. She also has been a teacher at Reece’s Creek and Haynes elementary and a math coach at Haynes. York has her master’s degree in Education Administration from Concordia University in Austin.
