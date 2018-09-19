The Killeen Independent School District is no longer accepting applications for the vacant seat on the Board of Trustees.
"The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees appreciates the candidates interested in filling the board vacancy," board president Corbett Lawler said. "The 16 interested candidates will be diligently considered over the course of the next few weeks."
The seat was recently vacated by former Metroplex CEO Carlyle Walton.
