The Killeen Independent School District will do its part to keep area children from going hungry this summer while regular classes are out.
Continuing through Aug. 10, KISD will serve about 3,200 free meals a day to children at sites all over the school district. The program started Wednesday.
Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer feeding program, the Killeen ISD initiative will offer free breakfast and lunch to any child who comes to KISD’s door June 6 through Aug 10.
Children do not need to be enrolled in Killeen ISD to eat for free. Any young person who appears to be older than 18 may be asked to show identification as proof of age, but otherwise children can eat breakfast and lunch for free at any KISD meal location.
Killeen ISD is increasing the number of meals and serving locations this summer compared with the previous year. Last year KISD had 41 meal sites and averaged providing 1,005 free breakfasts and 1,793 free lunches every day throughout the summer.
This year the school district expects to serve 1,200 free breakfasts and 2,000 free lunches a day at 42 locations around the area and may increase the number of serving locations to 45 to 50 before the end of the summer.
Local families can go to www.summerfood.org to get exact locations and meal serving times near them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.