The Killeen Independent School District announced Friday that a veteran principal will be the new director for elementary curriculum.
Carrie Parker, who is currently the principal of Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights, has been appointed to the position, according to Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer.
Parker will be tasked with leading development, implementation and coordination of the district's pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade curriculum, with responsibilities for the effective and efficient operation of the Curriculum and Professional Development Department.
Parker has spent nine years as principal at Skipcha Elementary, previously serving as assistant principal for three years. She started in KISD as a teacher in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.