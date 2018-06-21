Manor Middle School Principal Jennifer Washington was named director of student hearings with the Killeen school district Thursday, according to a news release.
According to the district, the director of student hearings serves as a resource for campus administrative personnel in interpreting and applying the Student Code of Conduct.
The director also serves as the District Hearing Officer when students have reached the level at which removal from the regular campus and placement into an alternative setting is being recommended.
"It is the responsibility of the District Hearing Officer to provide due process to the student and/or parents and to make disciplinary decisions that are in the best interests of both the student and the district," the district said.
Washington has been an educator for more than 30 years, starting as an English teacher and coach at Ellison High School in 1985, according to the district.
She worked as a teacher in the Denton and Mansfield school districts and as a school administrator in DeSoto and Temple before rejoining KISD in 2007 as director of student/district/community relations.
Washington has served as principal of Manor Middle School since 2013.
She holds a Master of Education degree from Texas A&M-Commerce and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Tarleton State University.
