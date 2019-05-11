Killeen Independent School District is seeking to incorporate additional energy efficiencies into the schools it is building or renovating with $426 million in bond money and in money from savings.
KISD is closely analyzing “first costs,” or cost of construction, for energy efficient or low-maintenance products in order to save money on constant repairs, according to Adam Rich, KISD construction and facilities planning program manager. Also in consideration is overall energy or maintenance savings KISD could realize over the life cycle of products.
“Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important,” Rich said. “We are evaluating options to incorporate these features as a learning tool for students at these campuses as well.” The features align with KISD’s increasing focus on STEM programming.
Also during construction, contractors are providing KISD with periodic cost estimates, which is helping to maximize cost efficiency, according to district officials.
“Bringing a contractor on board this early in design allows for a more collaborative approach to the design of the building and helps provide real time cost estimating while going through the design process,” Rich said.
Background
Voters last year in May approved two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD. Voter approval came after Superintendent John Craft and staff went on a monthslong mission saying the district population increases warranted new schools.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the district projects enrollment to be 45,583, up from about 45,091 for the 2018-2019 school year.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
The district continues to work through the construction process. In addition to bond projects, other construction projects are planned or underway from other funding sources.
Here are the bond-funded projects:
High School No. 6
Killeen ISD will start building its $147 million, 450,000-square-foot High School No. 6 in November.
A new high school with a capacity for up to 2,500 students will be built on district-owned property on Chaparral Road.
Several preparatory steps are being taken before physical construction begins later this year.
Plans to widen Chaparral Road are still in flux, and it may look drastically different in the near future. Currently, the road is a narrow, bumpy, two-lane street with an increasing amount of traffic from nearby development.
A series of meetings have taken place between KISD and the city of Killeen, including one on April 17.
In addition, some meetings have involved Harker Heights and Bell County regarding Chaparral Road development. Other meetings were on Feb. 27 and Jan. 23.
On-site testing of land was conducted during December, according to KISD.
“Throughout the design process, the design team and staff closely analyzed vehicular and pedestrian flow around the property, as well as the placement of athletic fields, concessions buildings and marching band practice areas to ensure that we have maximized efficiencies on the site,” Rich said.
The building layout, floor plan and overall design have been studied closely to ensure that the facility provides a “21st century learning environment,” according to Rich. That includes a variety of instructional spaces that promote technology and energy efficiency.
It is slated to open in the fall of 2022.
Killeen High School Renovation
The $89 million renovation of Killeen High School, which includes a new academic space and other facilities, is expected to be completed for the fall of 2022.
Originally, the project was estimated to come in at $75 million and be finished for the 2021 school year. The actual base cost has come in at $89 million, which includes design fees, construction costs, furniture, fixtures and more.
The project could reach as high as $99 million with the addition of a fine arts wing, drama classrooms, a tech shop, an auxiliary gym, athletic locker rooms and more.
The district says the project will feature classroom additions and major interior and exterior renovations. These include building system replacements, interior finish replacements, site improvements, code compliance upgrades and programmatic expansions.
The renovation is happening in phases. Recently, KHS has undergone geotechnical drilling, which is performed as part of the construction process carried out on-site prior to construction.
Pershing Park/Sugar Loaf
Construction of a $51 million elementary school on the existing Pershing Park site will serve an estimated 1,050 students. The new campus will serve Pershing Park, Sugar Loaf and some Bellaire students.
Currently, the project is in a preparatory phase with the procurement of construction documents between KISD and Cloud Construction.
The Board of Trustees in December approved a change to the exterior design of the prototype building to resemble the most recent KISD school designs. The school’s design is in production.
The design team met with all stakeholders including the principals on Jan. 10 to review the site plan, floor plans, and detailed documents.
The contractor for the project, Cloud Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Clifton Park/Bellaire
The new replacement school for Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools will be located on the property where Nolan Middle School currently stands. The cost of the new school will be $40 million.
Students at Nolan will be rezoned because an additional middle school is in the strategic facilities plan for Harker Heights.
One double-portable building was recently installed outside Nolan Middle School on Jasper Road and three more will be added this summer, officials said.
The portables will be used for athletic locker rooms since the existing football fieldhouse will be demolished to make way for the new consolidated elementary school.
Bid documents for the Clifton Park/Bellaire replacement are complete and the project is out for bidding.
The KISD board in December approved a change to the exterior design of the prototype building to be more like the most recent KISD school designs. The school’s design is in production.
The design team met with stakeholders Jan. 10 and the principals on Jan. 16 to review the site plan, floor plans and detailed documents.
The contractor for the project, Cloud Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
The consolidated Clifton-Bellaire campus is set to open in 2021.
East Ward/West Ward
Construction of a new elementary school on the existing East Ward site will serve a projected 1,050 students. It will cost $44 million in bond money.
Currently, the project is in a preparatory phase with the procurement of construction documents between KISD and Bartlett Cocke Construction.
The contractor for the project, Bartlett Cocke Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
The design team met with all stakeholders, including the schools’ principals, on Jan. 17 to review the site plan, floor plans and detailed documents.
This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Safety, Security and ADA improvements
A total of $19 million will be spent to address safety and accessibility issues district-wide.
This includes upgrades to campus intercom systems, the installation of controlled access devices, shade awnings for playgrounds and the construction of additional perimeter fencing.
Construction documents for the two packages comprising the upgrades are in production, according to the district.
Package No. 1, costing $4.25 million, upgrades existing facilities, including improved intercoms, controlled access devices, perimeter fencing and shade structures for outdoor play at elementary schools.
Package No. 2, costing $14.75 million, addresses ADA compliance renovations to ramps, entrances, door hardware and restrooms across the district.
These upgrades are expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
Elementary School No. 36
Construction of the district’s 36th elementary school will cost $45 million and serve an estimated 1,050 students.
KISD is currently evaluating options for a potential site for the school. No location has been decided yet.
The campus is planned to open in 2022.
Outside-Of-Bond Construction
KISD is currently constructing two campuses not using any bond funds.
Middle school No. 14, costing $43.8 million, is set to open in the fall of 2020 on Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, $24.8 million, is in the White Rock Estates subdivision, between Blue Nile Drive and Obsidian Drive, Morganite Lane and Pyrite Drive, just off the southern end of Rosewood Drive. The school is set for completion in June and scheduled to open for the 2019-20 school year.
mpayne@kdhnews.com|254-501-7553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.