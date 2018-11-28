The Killeen Independent School District has released new images and a new video on a renovation design plan for Killeen High School — and this time, it’s a project approaching the $100 million mark.
KISD Superintendent John Craft proposed to the school board on Tuesday the $98 million project that would include large areas of new construction and a complete renovation to Killeen High School.
The project, if approved by the school board, will be funded with $75 million from the bond program, as originally planned, and an additional $23 million from the district’s regular facilities fund. The $75 million was part of $426 million bond approved by voters in May for new and improved school projects in the district.
The new larger scope of the KHS project will allow the district to build entire new sections for the school and will minimize disruption in student activities that would have taken place with the original interior renovation plan, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
The board is expected to vote on this design and plan for the school on Dec. 11.
More information will be published in Sunday’s Herald.
For more information, read the full story at http://kdhnews.com/news/education/kisd-board-explores-options-for-killeen-high/article_431ff356-f32f-11e8-b478-bfbc3e61ba62.html
