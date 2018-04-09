In an attempt to emphasize calm and cool going into this week’s state testing, students at one Killeen elementary school got a little loud and silly on Monday.
Cedar Valley Elementary School conducted a rally with humorous skits, including a game show, as well as some serious moments of strategy review during a STAAR pep rally.
Across the state of Texas, students in certain grade levels will take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, known as the STAAR test, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with make-up testing Friday.
On Tuesday, testing includes writing for fourth- and seventh-graders, math for fifth- and eighth-graders and end-of- course exams for high school English I students. The Wednesday schedule includes reading for fifth- and eighth-graders.
Thursday is set aside for end-of-course testing for high school English II. Friday is a make-up test day. More testing is scheduled in May.
At Cedar Valley, where pep rallies prior to state tests are tradition, a panel of fourth- and fifth-graders went up against a group of teachers in the “Dolphin Wars,” styled after the Family Feud game show.
With fifth-grade teacher James Cook keeping the game lively as the host, the teachers managed to answer the first questions in each category correctly, before blundering and allowing the student team to steal the round.
It’s all in fun, and part of getting ready to do well.
“The students and the teachers have worked hard all year, and we want them to go into tomorrow believing they can accomplish anything,” said teacher Wendy Bons, an organizer of the rally.
The audience of fourth- and fifth-graders responded with laughter and cheers as their peers scored points and their teachers feigned disappointment on stage. Following a pep talk from Principal Connie Morris, a slideshow of teachers with encouraging messages brought more cheers.
“Quitting is not an option,” Morris said in her remarks to students. “Don’t let challenges define you,” she said. “You define your challenges.”
More STAAR test Information is available at the following:
