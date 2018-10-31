Construction of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, formerly Elementary School #35, is well underway, according to new photos released by Terry Abbott, Chief Communications Officer for Killeen Independent School District.
"Killeen ISD’s newly named Maude Moore Wood Elementary School is coming along fast, as the new drone photos show!" Abbott said. " Located in the White Rock subdivision, between Blue Nile Drive and Obsidian Drive, Morganite Lane and Pyrite Drive, the school will open next fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.