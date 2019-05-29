The Killeen Independent School District board considered three options for expansion of the Sheridan bus storage and maintenance center, which is at capacity with 110 buses.
The options were presented to the board Tuesday by Adam Rich, the district’s executive director of facilities services.
The first was a five-year plan that includes 210 additional bus parking spaces, 210 additional vehicle parking spaces, a 6,000 square foot administration building and four additional maintenance bays. The five-year plan would cost the district $6.5 million.
Rich also presented a 10-year plan that includes 265 additional bus parking spaces, 265 additional vehicle parking spaces, a 12,000 square foot administration building and six additional maintenance bays. The 10-year plan would cost the district $10 million. The final plan was a 20-year plan that includes 375 additional bus parking spaces, 375 additional vehicle parking spaces, a 17,000 square foot administration building and nine additional maintenance bays. The final plan would cost the district $15 million.
Board member Brett Williams said he wants to “get our ducks in a row” before proceeding too far so the board can answer the public’s questions about the money being spent.
The board agreed to bring in an architect as a consultant to look at the expansion and learn more about the possibilities.
The subject will be revisited in the June 11 meeting.
