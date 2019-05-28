The Killeen school board met Tuesday to discuss the adoption of an order authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of millions of dollars in Killeen Independent School District construction bonds.
Voters last year in May approved two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD, including a new high school in south Killeen.
The bonds will largely be paid through property taxes within KISD’s boundary.
The district is dividing the bond authorization into two sales — one for $300 million and one for $126 million, school officials said. The initial sale of $300 million worth of unlimited tax bonds was held Aug. 2.
The board discussed the sale of the remaining $126 million in bonds Tuesday night.
Matt Boles of RBC Capital Markets spoke to the board about projected numbers that the bond sale will create. The projected tax rate in Killeen would sit around 20 cents for the next 24 years to sell the remaining $126 million in bonds, Boles said. The school board will return on June 11 to decide whether or not to go forward with the selling of the remaining $126 million in bonds. The interest rate and the projected tax rates are subject to change based on the market and if the school board is unhappy with the number given on June 11 the bond sale will be put on hold.
In other matters, the board discussed the number of seniors at KISD who have not passed the state assessments required to graduate. While nearly 2,200 students, almost 90 percent of seniors, have met the requirements, 260 students — 11 percent of seniors — have not. The presentation was reported as of Feb. 22. Most of the students that needed to pass a state assessment had not passed the English II STAAR test. If a student needs to pass three or more end-of-course assessments they are unable to graduate.
Eight seniors have still failed to pass three end-of-course exams to graduate. Those students can retest in the summer.
Nicole Koch is the special assistant to the assistant superintendent and she presented the Student Achievement Dashboard to the school board. The dashboard provides an indepth look at the academics at all levels at KISD.
The school board also discussed the significant drop off of district course completion rate in reading and math in the ninth grade. The completion rates for math and reading in the eighth grade are both above 90 percent, and when students make the jump from middle school to high school, the completion rates drop to near 80 percent among ninth-grade students.
“There is no one cause to that problem and there is no one solution,” board President Corbett Lawler said.
Budget issues
The school board discussed budget planning for fiscal year 2020. The new projected maintenance and operations tax rate will be 97 cents which will be down from the $1.04 from last year, Superintendent John Craft said. Other preliminary numbers were discussed but members were unable to present a budget at this time. The board is looking toward July and August as the time to adopt the budget.
The board also discussed the possible expansion of KISD’s Sheridan Transportation Facility. The current facility is at capacity holding 110 buses. The board presented five-, 10- and 20-year forecasts for the expansion of the facility.
