Killeen school board members on Tuesday will be given a recap of the second and third bond steering committee meetings that took place on Nov. 17 and Dec. 3. The Killeen Independent School District superintendent has suggested seeking a bond in May to build three new elementary schools and a middle school and possibly rebuild two elementary schools. Estimates have ranged from $180 million to $343 million for the proposed bond. The higher number included other projects and athletic stadium improvements at Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Ellison high schools.

KISD currently is spending $426 million from a bond approved in May 2018 and expects to complete those projects in 2022. Taxpayers will be footing the bill for that bond for 25 years.

