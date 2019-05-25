The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss a wide array of topics, including budget plannning and a bond sale update, when it meets for a workshop session Tuesday.
Among the discussion items on the agenda are senior student assessment update for graduation; review of the Student Achievement Dashboard; an overview of the 2019 Family Fitness and Wellness Fair; and a review of the School Behavior Health Program on Fort Hood campuses.
Also on the agenda are a bond sale update and parameters order discussion; fiscal year 2020 budget planning update; a resolution authorizing the use of school buses for a community-related activity: the YMCA scheduled field trips for summer; Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion; technology services update for the 2018-2019 school year; and the cybersecurity insurance policy for the 2019-2020 School Year.
The board also is scheduled to take a look at the board meeting calendar and the agenda for the next meeting before adjourning.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 200 North W. S. Young Drive in Killeen.
For more information on what will be discussed during the meeting, go to https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=14906&mk=50326062
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.