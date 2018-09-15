The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will review the proposed, detailed designs of new and renovated schools in the $426 million bond program voters approved in May.
No votes will be taken at the 6 p.m. workshop, but feedback and recommendations on the proposals will be given to district administrators. The board will be asked to vote at a future meeting on the final schematic designs.
Board members will review the proposed floor plans and detailed building designs of the 400,000 square-foot, new high school, the complete renovation of Killeen High School and the new campus that will consolidate East and West Ward elementary schools.
In other business, the board will also hold its annual panel discussion with the KISD Teacher of the Year finalists. The session gives board members a chance to interact with some of the district’s teachers to learn more about their successes in the classroom.
The school board meets at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
