A Killeen ISD school bus carrying 10 Early College High School students was involved in a wreck around 8:13 a.m. Thursday.
The bus was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 14 service road near the Central Texas College campus when it was struck from behind by a Kia sedan.
No injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.
