Pershing Park

At Pershing Park Elementary School in Killeen Wednesday, families register their children for the start of the upcoming school year. Registration continues Thursday across Killeen ISD, signaling the upcoming beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, which begins for students Aug. 26.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Across the Killeen Independent School District, the sights and sounds of a new school year are in the air.

With the end of July and the start of August, schools began welcoming families Wednesday for new student registration.

