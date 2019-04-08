Class will soon be in session for the 35th elementary school in the Killeen Independent School District, and officials touted construction progress Monday.
Maude Moore Wood Elementary, set to open this August at 6410 Morganite Lane, will have a capacity of 1,050 students and will alleviate the overcrowding at Skipcha, Timber Ridge, Cedar Valley and Douse elementary schools, which have been rezoned for the 2019-20 school year, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
The school costs KISD $25 million, built is not being built with bond funds approved by voters in May. Rather, the school is funded with the regular facilities fund.
“The school will accommodate the current student population, accommodate future growth, and provide spaces and elements that are consistent with KISD’s curriculum standards,” Abbott said.
The following spaces are included in the program:
• Classrooms for pre-Kindergarten through 5th grades
• Special Education/ Resource Rooms
• Library/ Media Center
• Computer Labs
• Art and Science Rooms
• Music Rooms
• Gym/ Activity Room
• Cafeteria with Platform
Construction is on schedule, according to Abbott.
“Substantial completion of the building will be at the end of June,” Abbott said.
