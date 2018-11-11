Although it looked as though Killeen ISD was closing the gap on its shortage of bus drivers at the end of last year, the situation appears to have worsened.
Of the close to 300 drivers needed, the district currently has 56 vacant positions, 35 of which are regular, six-hour shift drivers, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott. The remaining positions are drivers who work shorter shifts or special hours.
In May, the Herald reported that KISD had just 36 vacant driver positions, down from close to 50 in late February.
One area of the district that is feeling the strain of the shortage is the athletic department, as several coaches have told Herald staff that getting transportation to and from games and tournaments is becoming increasingly difficult.
In some instances, coaches in multiple sports at the middle and high school levels have been asked to change departure times to events to accommodate the schedules of drivers, at the risk of having transportation requests to games denied, according to emails shared with the Herald.
Thirty KISD coaches currently hold a commercial driver’s license and drive their own buses to sporting events, according to Abbott. This number represents just 12 percent of the 250 coaches employed at the middle and high school levels, meaning that teams largely rely on the regular bus drivers for transportation.
Abbott said coaches are being “highly encouraged” to obtain a commercial license in order to help ensure that teams get where they need to be on time. Coaches are being offered a $500 bonus, plus reimbursement of any fees involved with obtaining the license.
However, several coaches have reported reluctance to pursue the license because of the length of the process, along with having to use personal days off to attend trainings and tests, according to conversations with Herald staff.
In order to obtain a CDL, applicants must have a current driver’s license, complete a health physical, take multiple written tests and road tests and complete 20 hours of training along with KISD cross training.
What is being done?
According to Abbott, the district is working to recruit new drivers, with efforts including taking the following steps:
Increased starting pay and bonuses
Advertised in local media and on school marquees
Hosted and attended multiple job fairs, which were promoted through various methods
Offered incentives for coaches and other employees to drive
Partnered with Texas Veterans Commission and Go2Work Initiative
Posted positions on external websites and social media
“We always need bus drivers,” Abbott said in an email Friday. “There is a nationwide shortage of drivers and every school district deals with this issue. The great thing, though, is that it is an incredibly rewarding job. Bus drivers are the first part of the process of giving students a great education. We can’t educate students if we can’t get them to school, and our drivers are great, caring people who play a vital role in the entire educational experience.”
In a survey published in the November issue of School Bus Fleet Magazine, 91 percent of respondents reported having a shortage of drivers in their district. Thirty-six percent of these respondents rated their shortage as “moderate,” with 24 percent rating theirs as “severe” and 7 percent reporting a “desperate” shortage.
The National Association for Pupil Transportation attributes much of this deficit to factors such as benefits, rate of pay, obtaining a commercial driver’s license, and the hours available to work. According to the association, wait times for taking the commercial license exam has been reported to be up to six months in some areas, causing a major obstacle for many potential applicants.
Before the 2018-19 school year, several other Texas districts reported shortages of bus drivers. Several Austin-area schools reported needing more than 10 drivers, while a July article published by a Dallas news publication, Dallas ISD reported needing approximately 150 drivers.
KISD will hold another job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Visit www.killeenisd.org to apply to be a KISD bus driver.
