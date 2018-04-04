A substitute teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary School in Killeen was set to be reprimanded Wednesday.
The substitute had refused to allow a student to use the restroom. The student soiled herself in the classroom as a result of the teacher's conduct.
The substitute will be reprimanded and not allowed to teach in that classroom for the remainder of this school year, according to Terry Abbott, KISD chief of communications. "This does indeed violate our standards."
Abbott added that school officials had already met with the student's parent and apologized for the incident. "The school leadership moved very quickly in this case to deal with the issue and to resolve the parent's concerns."
KISD did not release the teacher's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.