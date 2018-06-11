Several summer school programs started throughout the Killeen Independent School District Monday, including standardized test remediation and the extended school year program.
For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, traditional summer school classes and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness remediation (for fifth graders) is running from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., though June 28.
For those in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten bilingual education, summer courses will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in a split session, through June 28 and July 9-19. Enrolled students will attend both.
The extended school year program for special education students is from 8 to 11 a.m., also in a split session, though June 28 and July 9-19.
These summer classes will be held Monday through Thursday at many elementary campuses in the area, including: East Ward, Ira Cross, Maxdale, RE Cavazos, Reeces Creek, Saegert, Trimmier, Veneable Village and Willow Springs.
For middle school students in need of credit recovery, classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 28.
STAAR remediation for this age group will be at various times through June 26, prior to the retesting dates June 26 and June 27.
Credit recovery instruction for high school students is being taught in two separate sessions. The first, which started Monday, is from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through June 28. The second will be at the same time from July 9-26.
Late registration for the second session is still available until June 28. Those interested in enrolling may do at one of the summer school sites from 8 a.m. to noon.
Courses for high school students in need of end-of-course remediation is from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through June 21.
Credit advancement for this age group will also be available in two separate sessions. One began on June 6, running from 7:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. through June 28. The second session will be at the same time July 9-31.
Many Bell County secondary campuses are set to host these summer programs Monday through Friday, including: Eastern Hills, Palo Alto, Roy J. Smith, Shoemaker, Harker Heights, Pathways and Gateway.
The extended school year program for high school aged special education students will be held at Palo Alto Middle School and Shoemaker High School.
Regardless of enrollment in the summer school programs, all youth ages one to 18 will also have the opportunity to take advantage of free meals offered through the KISD system at approximately 42 locations.
The school district expects to serve 1,200 free breakfasts and 2,000 complimentary lunches per day, potentially increasing the serving locations to 45 or 50 before the end of the summer.
Resident families interested in this program can visit killeenisd.org or www.summerfood.org for more information, including specific locations and meal times.
