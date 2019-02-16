The superintendent received a $42,287 annual pay raise.
After about three hours of deliberation in closed session, board members for the Killeen Independent School District Tuesday night unanimously decided to offer the district’s leader a $310,000 annual salary.
In addition to giving Superintendent John Craft a 15.8 percent raise from his previous $267,712.82 annual salary, the board extended his contract through June 30, 2023.
“I’m very humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff and community of the Killeen Independent School District as the Superintendent,” Craft said in an email. “I remain very excited about the direction of the district, the opportunities we afford our students, and the future of this great organization.”
The Killeen ISD board action increases the superintendent’s salary to be more in line with that of the leaders of other school districts, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott. The median base pay of superintendents in similarly sized districts is $295,000, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
KISD board President Corbett Lawler said the board took unusually long in closed session because all seven board members individually reviewed Craft, and that nitpicking the specifics of the superintendent’s contract is routine.
“Each board member has the opportunity to voice their own evaluation, and then we turn that into a summary,” Lawler said. “By the time seven board members are done, it can take quite a bit of time.”
The board president said Craft helped achieve something difficult to attain: gaining voter-approval in May of nearly half a billion dollars in bond money.
The voter-approved bond program, costing a total of $426 million in taxpayer money, will pay for construction of new schools and renovations to existing schools, including ADA compliance and security upgrades.
“It was very positive,” Lawler said of the superintendent’s review. “Based on what I was hearing, I think it was all very positive. We’ve accomplished something not a whole lot of districts have accomplished. For Dr. Craft to be able to put all the moving parts into that is amazing.”
The following are salaries of superintendents of comparably sized districts:
Alief ISD, 46,558 students – Superintendent’s salary: $345,580
Humble ISD, 43,500 students – Superintendent’s salary: $310,040
Mesquite ISD, 40,000 students – Superintendent’s salary: $325,000
Socorro ISD, 45,913 students – Superintendent’s salary: $320,970
Ysleta ISD, 41,000 students – Superintendent’s salary: $325,242
Klein ISD, 52,200 students – Superintendent’s salary: $332,766
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, 32,858 students – Superintendent’s salary: $319,259 students
Source: Texas Association of School Boards 2018-19 TASA Superintendent Salary Survey
