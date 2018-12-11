The Killeen ISD board approved new plans for Pershing Park and Clifton Park elementary campuses Tuesday.
The board tabled an expected vote concerning a $23 million change for Killeen High School that was presented to the school board during its Nov. 27 workshop.
With three board members, Brett Williams, JoAnn Purser, and Marvin Rainwater, absent from the meeting, Superintendent John Craft suggested the matter be tabled until the Jan. 8 meeting.
Dr. Craft proposed a $98 million concept during the Nov. 27 workshop that would include new construction on much of the existing campus, as well as planned interior renovations.
In the original bond proposal that passed in May, $75 million of a $191 million proposition for school renovations and updates was budgeted for the renovations of Killeen High.
Killeen High School, which has a capacity of just under 2,300, is the district’s oldest high school campus at age 53.
During Tuesday's meeting, the board approved updated schematic designs for the Pershing Park and Clifton Park elementary campuses.
The new $42 million Pershing Park Elementary School will consolidate Sugar Loaf Elementary. The school was designed by Huckabee and will be built to house 1,050 students. The new designs changed the exterior facade of the building, adding wood accents and canopy-style overhangs. They also allowed for the option to add cisterns, both to serve as a learning opportunity and to help with irrigation.
"I think it's a good idea to teach students to be responsible with their resources," said board president Corbett Lawler.
The plans were approved in a unanimous 4-0 vote.
The new $40 million Clifton Park Elementary School, will be located at the existing Nolan Middle School campus, which will be decommissioned in 2020 with the opening of Middle School No. 14. With space for 1,050 students, the new Clifton Park Elementary, designed by Huckabee, will allow for the consolidation of the entire Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary School student populations. The project will be funded through the bond program and the Strategic Facilities Plan. The new plans mirror those for Pershing Park, and will also allow for the option to add cisterns.
The plans were approved in a unanimous 4-0 vote.
