Rick Beaule, president of the Killeen Educators Association, along with about 20 KEA members wore red Tuesday night in solidarity to urge the Killeen Independent School District to put more effort into ensuring employees are paid what they called a livable wage.
“Those buildings that will impact those students for years won’t teach the students, the teachers will,” Beaule said to the KISD Board of Trustees. “The buildings won’t clean themselves, the custodians will. The food won’t cook itself, the cafeteria workers do that. The kids who live far away won’t get back and forth by themselves, the buses will be driven by the bus drivers.”
The Killeen Educators Association is requesting at least a 4 percent pay increase, anticipating inflation of living costs.
But three days after the election giving them $426 million in taxpayer funds just for construction, Killeen Independent School District officials are cautious toward even a 2 percent staff pay increase.
Unless a variety of budget assumptions are changed, pay raises might have to be downsized, Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley said Tuesday.
“Make no mistake, 2 percent is treading water at best,” Beaule said about a potential pay increase. “It’s a high likelihood that’s going to be gentle words for a net pay cut.”
The district’s conservative approach to a general pay increase differs in tone from a workshop held April 24 at Roy J. Smith Middle School.
KISD spokesman Terry Abbott said at that time the district had the money for the raises without a tax increase.
At the workshop, Bradley has said a 1 percent general pay increase would cost $2.5 million, 1.5 percent would cost $3.8 million and 2 percent would cost $5 million.
Raises come from the development of the budget and “the efficient and effective management of the district,” Bradley said before 2018 preliminary taxable values came in.
But with the arrival of those values on April 26, and an estimated decrease in value by about 0.73 percent, those raises may take a higher toll than originally anticipated.
The school district’s estimated taxable value for 2018 is about $7.6 billion. Last year, that value was about $7.71 billion.
KISD’s value increased by $188.6 million due to new construction, which is $11.6 million more than was added last year. However, $164.7 million in values were removed from KISD due to the disabled veteran exemption.
Under the current preliminary taxable value, KISD would be short about $7.2 million for a 2 percent pay increase for all district employees, according to a KISD analysis of potential pay increases presented to the board Tuesday.
Superintendent John Craft and Bradley anticipate their final taxable value for 2018 to be higher. Craft said he and fellow officials learned the Bell County Appraisal District typically withholds 3 percent in preliminary values, which is typically added back in final values.
With an extra 2.3 percent tacked onto taxable value, KISD would still be at a deficit of $5 million for a 2 percent pay hike across the board.
“These are pretty staggering numbers,” Craft said. “This is not to say we are not in favor of or supporters of disabled veterans exemptions. I think this is pretty clear example of not only an impact to the school district, but also the City of Harker Heights and the City of Killeen, per visiting with the city managers. They’re encountering the same budgetary challenges.”
Several assumptions KISD is using in early budget planning would have to be adjusted to meet higher pay raise figures, according to Bradley.
“We would have to make some sort of pretty significant adjustments to get to those pay increases,” Bradley said.
Bradley and Superintendent John Craft expressed caution that general pay increases discussed at past workshops may take more care to achieve.
Trustee Carlyle Walton suggested in lieu of a general pay increase that would increase the compensation of every district employee, the district might consider analyzing pay increases for only certain employee groups.
Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Cook said for the sake of budget balancing, a pay increase across the board is easier. While granular pay increases remain an option, KISD prefers to give pay raises to every employee.
“It’s clean to do everything (as a general pay increase), then adjusting that (general pay increase) to keep structure in place,” Cook said.
The Killeen Educators Association argues KISD is more than capable of handling at least a 4 percent raise, arguing the district spends more of its fund balance, not bond money, on construction costs than employee compensation.
“People are supposed to be more important than things,” Beaule said. “We have to do better. We need to do better.”
