After weeks of preparation, months of research and years of study, elementary school students in a globally-focused program presented fifth-grade exhibition projects aimed at addressing world problems.
At Peebles and Iduma elementary schools in Killeen, fifth-graders presented to peers, parents and guests projects aimed at addressing bullying, ocean pollution, homelessness and many other difficult problems.
Both schools participate in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program that focuses on learner profile character traits and divides curriculum into organized planners with a global awareness.
IDUMA ELEMENTARY
“We have a lot of students who go from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and this culminates their learning,” said Eneida Saucedo, PYP specialist at Iduma, where 49 groups presented projects last week.
“They research topics of global interest and work to make others aware and help to make a small change,” she said.
Many students this year chose animal protection, ocean pollution, responsible use of technology and uses of alternative communication and social media, Saucedo said, pointing out that the subjects follow student interest.
A group of three students probed alternative forms of communication including braille, sign language and computer coding.
“I didn’t know what braille was,” said Tiana Mitchell. “It is interesting how blind people can learn to read with their hands.”
Another member of the group, Senon Gonzalez designed a web site for the project to distribute ideas about communication.
He said he found out about a machine that prints braille from voice commands.
PEEBLES ELEMENTARY
At Peebles Elementary School, fifth-grade teacher Diana Townsend said she observed students using teamwork.
Her class actually worked together on all of the students’ projects that addressed how “compassion creates community.”
The specific projects ranged from addressing homelessness to protecting the environment, animal rights and bullying.
The teacher required students to study countries where their topic was most prevalent.
They found that dog fighting is popular in Japan and water pollution is rampant in India.
In addition to presenting research, students performed songs, made artwork from papier mache and used technology during exhibition last week.
In another Peebles classroom, fifth-graders contrasted a world with and without problems like pollution, animal cruelty and human rights for all.
Fifth-grader Mariam Soumahoro greeted guests arriving in her class. “In exhibition, we study different topics and we work with a team to do the research,” she said.
“We learned about things we never thought we would get into,” she said. “Ours was the environment. We learned that driving can cause air pollution. We also learned about animals getting harmed. We were able to express our creativity. It was fun, exciting and amazing.”
