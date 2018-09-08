The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday night will consider various construction management firms to begin work on $337.5 million in new and renovated schools part of the $426 million bond program approved in May.
In order to address reportedly record-high enrollment, the board will be asked to approve a request to the Texas Education Agency for 10 elementary schools to have some classes that have more than the state limit of 22 students. TEA provides a class size waiver process to help manage increasing enrollments.
The district reports 44,852 this year—500 students more than peak enrollment last year. The enrollment is expected to surge to 45,000 later in the school year.
With school board approvement of construction management firms, KISD will be able to negotiate contracts for bond-program work.
Included in the bond program is a $171 million new high school to be built in south Killeen and trustees Tuesday will consider construction management firms for the new school. It will open in 2022 and reportedly relieve overcrowding at all the district’s other high schools.
The board will also consider construction firms for the $75 million renovation of Killeen High School, the construction of the new $41.5 million Pershing Park Elementary School and the new $50 million school that will consolidate East Ward and West Ward elementary schools.
In other business, the board will consider terms for various capital improvement projects, including end-of-lifecycle replacements for HVAC units and waterproofing projects for Ellison High School, Shoemaker High School and Palo Alto Middle School.
Roofing projects are also planned for Harker Heights High School gyms and metal roofs over the auditorium, and Palo Alto Middle School.
The public session of the KISD board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at district headquarters, 200 N. WS Young Drive.
