Members of the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will be discussing several insurance and budget-related items during its workshop meeting on Tuesday, July 24, at 6 p.m.
Budget planning for fiscal year 2019 has started, and trustees will talk about information already gathered, including student projections, “which drive revenue, expenditures and staffing budgets,” according to the board's meeting packet.
Trustees will review insurance coverage renewals including general liability, police professional liability and mechanical and property insurance. Trustees also will discuss renewing the district’s automotive liability and workers’ compensation insurance for the next school year, which is part of an inter-local agreement with the Texas Association of School Boards.
Also on the insurance front, the district will be reviewing possible health plans for employees during the next school year. Currently, employees pay $325 a month and the district pays $75 a month for group healthcare coverage.
The meeting will be held in the board room at the KISD administration building at 200 N. W. S. Young Dr.
The next regular board of trustees meeting will be held Aug. 14 from 4:30-9:30 p.m.
