Voters in May approved two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD. Voter approval came after Superintendent John Craft and staff went on a monthslong mission saying the district population increases warranted new schools.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the district projects enrollment to be 45,583, up from about 45,091 for the 2018-2019 school year.
Millions in taxpayer dollars will serve to accommodate those thousands of students, the district says.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
The real work of turning the bond into bricks has begun. In addition to bond projects, other construction projects are planned/underway from other funding sources.
High School No. 6
A new high school with a capacity for up to 2,500 students will be built on district-owned property on Chaparral Road. Out of the $235 million total of Proposition A, the new high school will take $171 million of bond funds.
Several preparatory steps are being taken before physical construction begins later this year. On-site testing of land was conducted during December, according to KISD.
“Throughout the design process, the design team and staff closely analyzed vehicular and pedestrian flow around the property, as well as the placement of athletic fields, concessions buildings and marching band practice areas to ensure that we have maximized efficiencies on the site,” said Adam Rich, construction and facilities planning program manager.
The building layout, floor plan and overall design have been studied closely to ensure that the facility provides a “21st century learning environment,” according to Rich. That includes a variety of instructional spaces that promotes technology and energy efficiency.
A series of meetings are being held to address mutual interest between KISD and the City of Killeen. One such meeting took place Jan. 23, and another this past Thursday in a joint school board and city council meeting.
It is slated to open in the fall of 2022.
Killeen High School Renovation
A $75 million renovation to the district’s oldest high school has begun, and is happening in phases.
The district says the project will feature classroom additions and major interior and exterior renovations. These include building system replacements, interior finish replacements, site improvements, code compliance upgrades and programmatic expansions.
Currently, officials are in the design phase.
“When that proposal is ready, we’ll take it to the board for review and approval,” said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
Construction is set to be complete for the 2021 school year.
Pershing Park/Sugar Loaf
Construction of a $51 million elementary school on the existing Pershing Park site will serve an estimated 1,050 students. The new campus will serve Pershing Park, Sugar Loaf and some Bellaire students.
The Board of Trustees in December approved a change to the exterior design of the prototype building to be more equitable to the most recent KISD school designs. The school’s design is in production.
The design team met with all stakeholders including the principals on Jan. 10 to review the site plan, floor plans, and detailed documents.
The contractor for the project, Cloud Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Clifton Park/Bellaire
Nolan Middle School is set to close and the campus be renovated to house Clifton Park Elementary School and Bellaire Elementary School. This consolidation will cost $21 million.
The Board of Trustees in December approved a change to the exterior design of the prototype building to be more equitable to the most recent KISD school designs. The school’s design is in production.
The design team met with stakeholders on Jan. 10 and the principals on Jan. 16 to review the site plan, floor plans and detailed documents.
The contractor for the project, Cloud Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
The consolidated campus is set to open in 2021.
East Ward/West Ward
Construction of a new elementary school on the existing East Ward site will serve a projected 1,050 students. It will cost $44 million in bond money.
Design of the project is in production.
The contractor for the project, Bartlett Cocke Construction, has been providing input to the design team on constructability and cost management.
The design team met with all stakeholders, including the schools’ principals, on Jan. 17 to review the site plan, floor plans, and detailed documents and they provided valuable input.
This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Safety, Security and ADA improvements
A total of $19 million will be spent to address safety and accessibility issues district-wide.
This includes upgrades to campus intercom systems, the installation of controlled access devices, shade awnings for playgrounds and the construction of additional perimeter fencing.
Construction documents for the two packages comprising the upgrades are in production, according to the district.
Package No. 1, costing $4.25 million, upgrades existing facilities, including improved intercoms, controlled access devices, perimeter fencing and shade structures for outdoor play at elementary schools
Package No. 2, costing $14.75 million, addresses ADA compliance renovations to ramps, entrances, door hardware and restrooms.
These upgrades are expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
Elementary School No. 36
Construction of the district’s 36th elementary school will cost $45 million and serve an estimated 1,050 students.
KISD is currently evaluating options for a potential site for the school.
The campus is planned to open in 2022.
Outside-Of-Bond Construction
KISD is currently constructing two campuses not using any bond funds.
Middle school No. 14, costing $43,8 million, is set to open in the fall of 2020 on Warriors Path.
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, $24,8 million, is in the White Rock Estates subdivision, between Blue Nile Drive and Obsidian Drive, Morganite Lane and Pyrite Drive, just off the southern end of Rosewood Drive. The school is set for completion in June and scheduled to open for the 2019-20 school year.
Cost Saving Measures
Contractors are providing KISD with periodic cost estimates, which is helping to maximize cost efficiency, according to district officials.
“Bringing a contractor on board this early in design allows for a more collaborative approach to the design of the building and helps provide real time cost estimating while going through the design process,” Rich said.
KISD is closely analyzing “first costs,” or cost of construction, for energy efficient or low-maintenance products, according to Rich. Also in consideration is overall energy or maintenance savings KISD could realize over the life cycle of products.
“Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important,” Rich said. “We are evaluating options to incorporate these features as a learning tool for students at these campuses as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.