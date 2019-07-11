Michelle Flores has been announced as the new general manager for KNCT radio at Central Texas College in Killeen.
Flores is only the fourth person to hold the position of general manager in the nearly 50 years that the station has existed.
Flores will oversee the day-to-day operations of the radio station, programming, fundraising and managing the station’s annual budget, according to a release from Central Texas College.
