The agenda for the next Central Texas College Board of Trustees workshop at Tuesday includes an update on KNCT.
The public TV station will eventually cease operations after the board decided Feb. 27 not to make an expensive change of channels, as mandated by the Federal Communications Commission.
A shutdown date has not yet been announced, but could potentially be revealed in Tuesday’s meeting.
The move was initially approved by the board at a meeting in April 2017. CTC expected the FCC to reimburse the college for the $4.4 million cost of moving the KNCT from channel 46 to 17.
“The Spectrum Act requires the FCC to ‘reimburse costs reasonably incurred by’ broadcast television licensees that are reassigned to new channels, as well as by multichannel video programming distributors that incur costs related to continuing to carry the signals of broadcast stations moving to a new channel,” according to the FCC website.
The board decision in April 2017 was based on the assumption CTC would receive 100 percent reimbursement for the $4.4 million needed to repack KNCT-TV
In the months that followed, CTC learned the U.S. Congress had authorized a reimbursement of only 60 percent of the cost, leaving CTC with expenses of $1.76 million to complete the mandated change.
The TV station has incurred an average annual loss of $418,000 over the past five years, according to school officials.
College spokespeople have not provided any further details regarding the TV station.
CTC has never publicly considered whether the TV station could be sold to another entity.
Calls to the FCC regarding KNCT have not been returned.
In other business, the board is set to hear updates on the fine arts and science departments.
The meeting will take place 1 p.m. Tuesday in the board conference room inside the Anderson Campus Center.
