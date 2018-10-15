Lampasas High School named former superintendent Dick Parker interim principal after the current Principal, Robert White went on what is being called indefinite leave.
“Mr. Parker has an established history of serving Lampasas ISD and Lampasas High School for many years,” Superintendent Chane Rascoe said about the appointment last week. “Having served as school superintendent in Lampasas ISD, Mr. Parker is an outstanding administrator who loves and cares for our kids. Our high school will be in good hands with Mr. Parker leading the campus.”
Lampasas ISD has not released any information about the circumstances leading up to White’s leave.
