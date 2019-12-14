EDUCATION Graphic

The final scheduled meeting for the bond steering committee is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the brand new Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, 6410 Morganite Lane, in Killeen.

The Killeen Independent School District is looking to put another bond issue on the ballot for the May 2020 election less than two years after two bonds were passed totalling $426 million.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.