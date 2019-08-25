Anotha Level Barbershop was packed with patrons Sunday as Killeen parents brought their children for the business’s first Back 2 School event. The barbershop was offering reduced-cost haircuts and school supplies to area students starting school this week, and there were also games and a facepainting station set up in front of the store for kids to enjoy while they waited.
“We have been supporting the community for a while now, and today we are giving out school supplies to students around here that need help,” owner Markie “Markie D” Langston said. “We have been doing a fundraiser on Facebook to get school supplies, and that fundraiser is still going on, so if we don’t give all the supplies away today students can come in during the week and get some.”
