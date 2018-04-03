Millions of dollars from a grant implemented in 2015 for Texas pre-kindergarten programs were not reinstated by lawmakers in last year’s legislative session.
While districts across the state report struggles after losing millions of dollars last year, local school officials do not express the same alarm.
Lawmakers decided not to fund a $118 million “high-quality” pre-K grant program created in 2015 and spearheaded by Gov. Greg Abbott. The program split that $118 million between 573 districts and schools that pledged to meet measures, which included setting a lower student-teacher ratio, sharpening curricula and reporting student progress to the state.
Every district in Texas still has to make improvements the grant was issued for, and they are also expected to use 15 percent of normal pre-K funds from the state toward “high quality” improvements.
Districts including Austin ISD, Leander ISD and North East ISD have had to exert more painstaking efforts to achieve high-quality pre-K standards, according to the Texas Tribune.
But this isn’t an immediate problem for Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent School Districts, according to school officials. Both districts received less dollars from the grant compared to others around the state.
In two years, KISD received $2,170,063 for pre-K programming. No information was provided on how those funds were disbursed.
Proper planning ahead ensured the district wasn’t taken by surprise when the program ended last year, chief financial officer Megan Bradley said.
Not receiving the grant was included last year in assumptions KISD officials take in preliminary budget talks.
“We planned our spending accordingly,” Bradley said. “We also planned the new requirement of 15 percent of the state allocation for pre-K students to be spent on high quality pre-K as part of our initial budget planning assumptions for the current fiscal year (around this time last year).”
A pre-K curriculum council was created to identify any guidelines not addressed, according to KISD’s application for the grant two years ago. Additional lessons were created to ensure all 2015 guidelines were taught, according to KISD chief communication officer Terry Abbott.
Copperas Cove ISD received $245,000 total over the two years the grant was disbursed. District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said 50 percent was allocated to salaries, 30 percent for professional development, 10 percent for instructional supplies and 10 percent for family engagement.
The funds allowed CCISD to lower student/teacher ratio to 11 to 1 with the addition of instructional aides for pre-K classes. Grant money also provided additional professional development for teachers and strengthened the district’s family engagement program, among others.
Even though the grant was not continued, CCISD has chosen to keep the 11 to 1 student/teacher ratio, according to Mary Derrick, principal of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
“We continue to provide the programs implemented under the grant,” Stevens said. “We also continue to provide early childhood specific professional development for our teachers and invite the community daycares and preschools to in-district professional development.”
Stevens did not detail how CCISD has been able to reallocate district money to meet standards originally enabled by the grant.
