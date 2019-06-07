For families struggling to provide children with healthy meals over the summer break, several area school districts are offering free meals.
“We serve hot, healthy and yummy meals during our summer feeding program,” said Melissa Bryan, Copperas Cove Independent School District director of Child Nutrition.
All children 18 years old or younger eat for free. Killeen and other school districts have similar programs.
The schools follow menus from the school year and pick the favorite menu items to serve during the summer. The schools are required to follow the same nutrition guidelines as the school year, according to Wendy Sledd of Copperas Cove ISD.
Cove ISD has many locations that it will be serving breakfast and lunch during the summer months. The meals are available Monday through Friday.
Killeen ISD is having a summer feeding program as well. There are currently seven locations serving food to kids. By June 10, 36 different locations will be serving meals, according to KISD.
Many of the KISD schools and other locations will serve breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Lampasas ISD is serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at Hanna Springs Elementary School. Lampasas chooses favorites from the menu during the school year to serve as well, according to Lampasas Director of Child Nutrition Calvin Pittman. Meals come with fruits and vegetables to give nutrition to the kids similar to meals during the school year.
Florence ISD also has a summer food program by serving breakfast and lunch at Florence Elementary School.
“For parents that qualify for the free lunch or the discounted lunch, I think it is a big help during the summer because kids tend to eat a lot,” said Andrea Rich, a Copperas Cove mom who participated in the summer lunch program.
Parents will be able to eat with their kids at all of these locations for a small fee.
Copperas Cove Locations
J.L. Williams/Lovett
Ledger Elementary School
June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)
905 Courtney Lane
Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Copperas Cove High School
June 7-28
400 S. 25th St
Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
ASYMCA at Copperas Cove City Park
June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)
1204 Avenue B, Building D
Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Fairview Community Church
June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)
1202 Veterans Ave
Breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Copperas Cove Junior High School
June 5 – June 28
702 Sunny Ave
Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
ASYMCA Robertson Ave
June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)
501 Clara Drive
Lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove Public Library
June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)
501 S. Main St
Lunch only from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Killeen ISD School Locations
Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at KISD locations.
Clifton Park Elementary
2200 Trimmier Road, Killeen
Sugar Loaf Elementary
1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen
Clarke Elementary
51612 Commanche Ave., Fort Hood
Brookhaven Elementary
3221 Hilliard Ave., Killeen
Cavazos Elementary
1200 N. 10th St., Nolanville
Haynes Elementary
3309 W. Canadian River Loop, Killeen
Saegert Elementary
5600 Schorn Drive, Killeen
Trimmier Elementary
4400 Success Drive, Killeen
Dr JA Fowler Elementary
4910 Katy Creek Lane, Killeen
Manor Middle School
1700 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Eastern Hills Middle School
300 Indian Trail, Harker Heights
Roy J Smith Middle School
6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
Pathways High School
1322 Stagecoach Road, Killeen
Gateway Middle and High School
4100 Zephyr Road, Killeen
Boys & Girls Clubs
Bigham Unit
304 W. Avenue B, Killeen
Nolanville Unit
400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville
Parrie Haynes Ranch
2419 Gann Branch Road, Killeen
Teen Center
2900 E. Elms Road, Killeen
Killeen Community Center
2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Woody Hall Unit
5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen
Armed Services YMCA
Bellaire Elementary School Gym
108 W. Jasper Drive, Killeen
Harker Heights Program Center
100 E. Beeline Drive, Harker Heights
Fort Hood Youth Centers
Bronco Youth Center
6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood
High Chaparral Youth Center
5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood
Comanche Youth Center
52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood
Montague Youth Center
70020 Clement Drive, Fort Hood
Lampasas Location
Hanna Springs Elementary
May 29 – July 26 (closed July 4, 9 and 10)
604 E. Avenue F
Monday through Friday
Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Florence Location
Florence Elementary School
June 3 – July 11 (closed July 4)
306 College Ave.
Monday through Thursday
Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15.
