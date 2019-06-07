For families struggling to provide children with healthy meals over the summer break, several area school districts are offering free meals.

“We serve hot, healthy and yummy meals during our summer feeding program,” said Melissa Bryan, Copperas Cove Independent School District director of Child Nutrition.

All children 18 years old or younger eat for free. Killeen and other school districts have similar programs.

The schools follow menus from the school year and pick the favorite menu items to serve during the summer. The schools are required to follow the same nutrition guidelines as the school year, according to Wendy Sledd of Copperas Cove ISD.

Cove ISD has many locations that it will be serving breakfast and lunch during the summer months. The meals are available Monday through Friday.

Killeen ISD is having a summer feeding program as well. There are currently seven locations serving food to kids. By June 10, 36 different locations will be serving meals, according to KISD.

Many of the KISD schools and other locations will serve breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Lampasas ISD is serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at Hanna Springs Elementary School. Lampasas chooses favorites from the menu during the school year to serve as well, according to Lampasas Director of Child Nutrition Calvin Pittman. Meals come with fruits and vegetables to give nutrition to the kids similar to meals during the school year.

Florence ISD also has a summer food program by serving breakfast and lunch at Florence Elementary School.

“For parents that qualify for the free lunch or the discounted lunch, I think it is a big help during the summer because kids tend to eat a lot,” said Andrea Rich, a Copperas Cove mom who participated in the summer lunch program.

Parents will be able to eat with their kids at all of these locations for a small fee.

Copperas Cove Locations

J.L. Williams/Lovett

Ledger Elementary School

June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)

905 Courtney Lane

Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Copperas Cove High School

June 7-28

400 S. 25th St

Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ASYMCA at Copperas Cove City Park

June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)

1204 Avenue B, Building D

Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Fairview Community Church

June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)

1202 Veterans Ave

Breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Copperas Cove Junior High School

June 5 – June 28

702 Sunny Ave

Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ASYMCA Robertson Ave

June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)

501 Clara Drive

Lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove Public Library

June 5 – July 26 (closed July 1-8)

501 S. Main St

Lunch only from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Killeen ISD School Locations

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at KISD locations.

Clifton Park Elementary

2200 Trimmier Road, Killeen

Sugar Loaf Elementary

1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen

Clarke Elementary

51612 Commanche Ave., Fort Hood

Brookhaven Elementary

3221 Hilliard Ave., Killeen

Cavazos Elementary

1200 N. 10th St., Nolanville

Haynes Elementary

3309 W. Canadian River Loop, Killeen

Saegert Elementary

5600 Schorn Drive, Killeen

Trimmier Elementary

4400 Success Drive, Killeen

Dr JA Fowler Elementary

4910 Katy Creek Lane, Killeen

Manor Middle School

1700 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

Eastern Hills Middle School

300 Indian Trail, Harker Heights

Roy J Smith Middle School

6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Pathways High School

1322 Stagecoach Road, Killeen

Gateway Middle and High School

4100 Zephyr Road, Killeen

Boys & Girls Clubs

Bigham Unit

304 W. Avenue B, Killeen

Nolanville Unit

400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville

Parrie Haynes Ranch

2419 Gann Branch Road, Killeen

Teen Center

2900 E. Elms Road, Killeen

Killeen Community Center

2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

Woody Hall Unit

5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen

Armed Services YMCA

Bellaire Elementary School Gym

108 W. Jasper Drive, Killeen

Harker Heights Program Center

100 E. Beeline Drive, Harker Heights

Fort Hood Youth Centers

Bronco Youth Center

6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood

High Chaparral Youth Center

5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood

Comanche Youth Center

52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood

Montague Youth Center

70020 Clement Drive, Fort Hood

Lampasas Location

Hanna Springs Elementary

May 29 – July 26 (closed July 4, 9 and 10)

604 E. Avenue F

Monday through Friday

Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Florence Location

Florence Elementary School

June 3 – July 11 (closed July 4)

306 College Ave.

Monday through Thursday

Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15.

 

