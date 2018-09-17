In the wake of school shootings nationwide, Central Texas school districts are focused on ensuring safety this school year.
Most are reviewing their security procedures; some are hiring more safety personnel and some are adding new technology like security vestibules that allow visitors to be screened.
One district — Moody — plans to arm its staff members.
In keeping with Texas’ Guardian Plan, part of 2013 legislation designed to make schools safer, Moody Independent School District employees can volunteer to be trained to carry a gun on campus.
The district is taking only volunteers, and not every volunteer will be considered capable enough to be armed after going through training. The district will not release the names of which staff members will be carrying weapons, to avoid giving information a potential attacker could use.
“Our board approved a policy to let certain members carry,” Moody ISD Superintendent Gary Martel said. “We’re going to train 15 to 25 people that have requested it.”
Martel said he cannot divulge exactly how the district decides which staff members will be permitted to carry a weapon, but not everyone who goes through the training will be armed.
“We’re going to discuss it with the people who do the training, we’re going to also look at logistics, where these people are going to be located,” the superintendent said. “There’s going to be a number of things that come into it that will all be determined behind closed doors.”
Area school districts have each been making security plans.
Here are some things the local districts are planning:
KILLEEN ISD
The Killeen Independent School District is undergoing multiple safety improvements this school year ranging from recently hired additional personnel to technological security upgrades.
The district has its own police force and hired three new police officers over the summer, increasing the size of that force by 17 percent, according to district officials.
KISD also installed electronic buzzer systems at most campuses throughout the district, which include a security vestibule that will allow office staff to screen visitors before granting them access, according to Abbott.
“The vestibule and buzzer systems represent a significant improvement in safety from potential intruders,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said.
The district is also in the process of installing student identification badge readers at the high school campuses that will allow the schools to remain locked throughout the school day, as well as perimeter fencing and improvements in school intercom systems, according to the district’s news release.
COPPERAS COVE ISD
Copperas Cove School District Superintendent Joe Burns said the district embraces increasing the presence of law enforcement, staff training and facility improvements to mitigate security threats.
“They are embedded in the district’s Emergency Operations Plans,” Burns said in an email. “CCISD fully supports Gov. Abbott’s plan and looks forward to working with local, regional and state leaders to create the safest and most supportive educational environment possible for both students and staff.”
While CCISD has not hired any additional safety staff, the district continues to have a partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department.
CCISD has also collaborated with Texas State Highway Patrol in sharing information like school populations and blue prints of buildings so that the district has an additional security partner that can respond quickly and effectively in the event of an emergency, according to officials.
CCISD has had automatic door locks, security cameras, and perimeter fencing on its campuses for several years, CCISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in an email.
“We have monitored new housing developments that have grown in the areas around our schools and have added additional fencing where needed,” she said.
CCISD also marked the entrance of every district building, including schools, with a letter and number two years ago, according to Sledd.
“So, should an emergency occur, first responders and law enforcement know exactly where to focus their efforts immediately, keeping our students and staff as safe as possible,” she said.
CCISD also conducts a security audit every two years with an outside firm to ensure that the district is operating under the safest conditions possible for students and staff, according to Sledd.
The district is continually refining security procedures based on feedback from that audit and employees, according to CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Services Rick Kirkpatrick.
“CCISD has been very proactive over the past several years in securing our schools and providing information and dialogue with our first responders,” Kirkpatrick said in an email.
Belton ISD
The Belton Independent School District created three new administrative positions this year to better deal with safety issues.
The district hired Rachelle Warren as the director of social-emotional learning and multitiered systems of support, Doug Taylor as its coordinator of public safety and Pete Ramirez as the coordinator of emergency preparedness.
“I think we’re at a very, very good point with safety and security for this district,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said since being hired in July, he and Taylor have been reviewing current safety practices throughout the district.
“Since school has started, we have facilitated drills being conducted on the school campuses, and so, again, we’re reviewing and evaluating what procedures are in place,” Ramirez said.
SALADO ISD
The Salado Independent School District has installed automatic door locks and security cameras throughout the district in order to ensure on-campus safety and is in the process of installing additional cameras, according to Superintendent Michael Novotny.
He said the district also hired an additional school counselor to support students’ academic and mental health, for a total of four full-time and two part-time counselors.
“Bringing out additional counselors will help us address all students’ needs,” Novotny said. “Through that, it will help keep kids safe as well.”
Novotny also said the district has implemented strategies regarding school safety and security such as adding parents with law enforcement or military backgrounds to a safety committee that meets monthly.
Salado ISD parents are also getting involved on campus through the Watch Dog program, which allows them to volunteer to patrol the hallways at campuses and ensure student safety.
The district has just expanded that program to the junior and high school levels and performs background checks on all volunteers, according to Novotny.
“This is helpful in terms of keeping kids safe with another set of eyes,” Novotny said.
Salado ISD now partners with the Texas State Highway Patrol in addition to existing partnerships with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Constable, Salado Police Department and the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
Novotny said the district has great relationships with these local agencies and issues them badges so they can gain access to campuses in time of emergency.
Part of that relationship entails these agencies having a presence during the district’s monthly safety meetings, according to Novotny.
“We are going to be inviting the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Constable, Salado Police Department, Salado Volunteer Fire Department and Texas State Highway Patrol to attend our monthly safety and security committee meetings,” Novotny said.
He said the district also had a half-day training last month with all employees regarding active shooter situations and first aid training.
“Safety and security experts from Baylor Scott and White did the active-shooter training and Baylor Scott and White medical personnel and the Salado Volunteer Fire Department did “stop the bleed” training,” Novotny said of the exercise
Salado will also be implementing physical security improvement into existing and future campuses, according to Novotny.
The district will also be designing a new middle school, slated to open in August 2020, with safety and security as a “top priority,” to potentially include security vestibules, bullet-resistant glass and strategic parking lots that have separate drop-off points for vehicles and buses, he said.
Novotny said parking lot safety seems to often be overlooked in discussions about school safety and that the district is keeping this in mind during the design aspect of the new middle school.
The district will also be designing connections between the separate elementary school buildings to be completed by August 2019, according to Novotny.
“We are taking a multi-faceted broad approach to addressing student and employee safety and security,” he said.
Lampasas ISD
In Lampasas, the largest improvement to district security this school year is the approval received at a board meeting Monday to hire a new school resource officer, said Superintendent Chane Rascoe.
“We have been talking about this with the board for the last four to five meetings,” Rascoe said. “We have gone through the options. We decided to join the city to hire another school resource officer.”
The city will provide the car, uniform and equipment for the officer and the school district will be paying the salary for the new officer.
Rascoe said district officials felt confident about this option as the officer to be hired will receive advanced training and work full time.
“The difference with this officer is that the two prior ones we had were only on during the nine months of the school year,” Rascoe said. “This one will be year-round and have additional expectations to include revamping safety plans each year and fully training staff.”
Rascoe said the district also purchased some additional security devices, but chose not to go into more detail on these devices for safety reasons.
The district has also worked to revamp its standard emergency response to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s school safety plan, Rascoe said
“We took what we did have, which was a hodgepodge mixture of things through the years, and implemented this plan which is a lot more in depth, a lot more organized and easily implemented in a universal manner,” Rascoe said.
As for the future of school safety in Lampasas, Rascoe said district officials will continue to work toward further safety and security improvements.
“This is going to be something that is going to be ongoing,” he said. “We made a good first start.”
Temple ISD
“In Temple ISD, we have woven security into the fabric of who we are, so a lot of these conversations are second nature,” Assistant Superintendent Eric Haugeberg said. “The recent events have given us the opportunity to evaluate our current procedures.”
Haugeberg would not discuss many of the details of Temple ISD’s security system, to avoid giving unnecessary information to potential attackers.
“The governor’s plan ... did affirm that we’re already incorporating a lot of those best practices that were talked about and recommended,” Haugeberg said.
Temple ISD is looking into the mental health and behavioral aspects of school safety using the “threat assessment model.”
“It came from the Department of Homeland Security,” Haugeberg said. “We’re talking not only emergency protocols, but we’re talking counselors and behavioral interventions, mental health and staff training on recognizing those signs of when a student’s in need and who to contact.”
Temple ISD reviews its physical security regularly, and adds new security cameras and other features as needed.
Resource officers
Many school districts, including Lampasas, Temple and Belton, rely on school resource officers to provide security.
These officers typically answer to local law enforcement agencies but are assigned full-time or part-time spots at a campus.
Some smaller districts have begun adding school resource officers in light of recent security concerns, including Academy, Cameron and Rosebud-Lott independent school districts.
Cameron ISD Superintendent Allan Sapp said law enforcement made occasional visits to campuses in the past, but now the district is ready to add a dedicated officer of its own.
The officer will be supervised by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re working on that — it hasn’t been finalized yet, but we’re trying to get that in place,” Sapp said.
Sapp said the new position will probably cost the district between $45,000 and $50,000 a year, including benefits and other expenses.
“We’re a district of about 1,800 students, and it’s very important for our school district ... to keep kids as safe as possible,” Sapp said.
Moody ISD also considered adding a school resource officer, rather than arming existing staff members, but Martel said the district cannot afford the expense at this time.
“That was just not feasible for us, after multiple discussions,” the Moody superintendent said.
Martel said there is still a possibility Moody could decide to pursue the school resource officer route in the future, and noted district policy might be different if the state would offer more funding for security salaries and other expenses.
KISD, which has nearly 45,000 students enrolled, already has its own police force and beefed up that force with three new officers, according to KISD officials.
“One of the new officers will be stationed at Shoemaker High School so that all four of KISD’s traditional high schools have three full-time officers on campus. Another of the new officers is stationed at the Gateway alternative school complex, and the other officer will rotate around schools, increasing the visible police presence throughout the district,” Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said in an Aug. 23 news release.
This means that KISD’s four traditional high school campuses will each have three officers stationed on campus full-time.
Belton ISD looked into adding its own police department, but Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district decided not to pursue that option at this time.
“As we continue to grow we have — over the last couple of years, really — have been talking about what are our needs for the future in terms of security,” Kincannon said. “We’re unique in that we have the city of Belton, the city of Temple and the city of Morgan’s Point Resort.”
Each of the police departments involved in Belton ISD security is slightly different.
“As a system, we have to navigate those differences,” Kincannon said. “And so we have talked about that (a district police force) in the future, and we determined that we really weren’t there yet, that we wanted to start with these coordinators.”
Taylor previously worked for the Belton Police Department, and Ramirez formerly was with the Temple Police Department.
With those slightly different backgrounds, Kincannon said, they bring different perspectives that both contribute to making Belton ISD safer.
A holistic approach
Emergency preparation, Ramirez said, involves a wide variety of factors, and coordinating between law enforcement and other community resources.
“That also includes parent and student involvement, having their input,” he said. “Student involvement and input is very important — they are the eyes and ears for the district, for the campuses.”
Belton’s revamped approach to safety includes more than just preparation for violent acts.
Ramirez’s job includes overseeing fire drills, and preparing for both natural and unnatural disasters, such as a tornado, or a chemical spill from a nearby highway or railroad.
Salado ISD’s addition parents with military or law enforcement experience to its safety and security committee is one local example of coordinated community safety effort.
“We have always had this committee, but it was made up of only administrators in the past,” Novotny said. “We have added that parent component to draw upon their experienced and give us additional perspective.”
